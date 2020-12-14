IBM, TASK collaborate to enhance skills of students

To provide curated e-courses to sharpen professional skills

Tech major IBM will work with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to offer Open P-TECH, a free digital education platform focused on emerging technologies and professional development skills, for 30,000 students in the State.

Under the partnership, IBM will offer its entire catalogue of Open P-TECH courses in emerging technologies like Cyber Security, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cloud, Internet of Things, along with professional skills, like Design Thinking to learners aged between 18 and 22 years for free.

The 30,000 students of engineering, degree and polytechnic courses will be covered over a period of one year, a release on Monday said. It said this announcing a collaboration between IBM and Telangana government to provide curated online courses for the State’s students, something that will enhance their technical and professional skills.

IBM and its training partners will also train faculty of colleges in using the platform, thus enabling them to guide their students.

Launched in the country in March, IBM’s Open P-TECH equips learners and educators with foundational technology competencies, along with workplace skills. Under the partnership, Open P-TECH platform will offer courses to develop soft skills, interpersonal skills, problem solving — a set of 11 key skills which are generally not available in a college curriculum, but are high in demand and valued in the job market, the release said.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Telangana’s focus is on developing a good ecosystem for emerging technologies. “Young minds who are trained in these technologies will find good job prospects in our State, he said, expressing satisfaction at TASK and IBM coming together for the initiative.

Mr Ranjan also urged students to make use of the opportunity.

With Open P-TECH, students learn to leverage their digital, emerging technology and professional skills to improve their employability, said IBM India/South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel.