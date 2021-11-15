IBM facility to offer Business Process Operations consulting opened

HYDERABAD

The new facility will provide services across several domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting

Tech firm IBM’s consulting and global professional services business IBM Consulting has established a facility in Hyderabad.

The new facility will provide Business Process Operations services across several domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting and industry specific processes, including risk and compliance. IBM Consulting can help clients achieve their digital transformation goals, the company said on Monday.

Global Managing Partner-Business Process Operations of IBM Consulting Tony Menezes said the emphasis is on helping clients leverage hybrid cloud and Artificial Intelligence capabilities to accelerate digital transformation across their organisation. “We will combine our deep industry domain expertise with world-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana as we witness significant growth in our Business Process Operations portfolio globally,” he said.

The expansion is aligned to IBM Consulting’s double-digits hiring strategy across its global delivery network. Currently, the India footprint of Business Process Operations from IBM Consulting covers Bengaluru, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Pune, Mysuru and Mumbai, IBM said in a release. The Hyderabad facility will also serve an additional function of enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as backup site for Business Process Operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru. The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in client operations.

Also, the new facility has dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation, the company said.

IBM Consulting Asia-Pacific Senior Partner Sachin Varma said: “The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India. Our aim is to not just transform our clients’ critical business functions with local talent, but also to drive skills development and enhance employability in the market.”