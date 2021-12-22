IAS officer’s counsel presents arguments in HC

Case pertains to Jagan’s ‘disproportionate assets’

CBI had not moved the courts challenging the State government’s decision rejecting prosecution of IAS officer D. Muralidhar Reddy in Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s ‘disproportionate assets’ case, said the officer’s counsel on Tuesday before Justice Ujjal Bhuyan in Telangana High Court.

The IAS officer filed petition in the HC seeking a direction to quash the FIR issued against him by the CBI in Jaganmohan Reddy’s disproportionate assets case. Presenting arguments, the petitioner’s counsel Shivaraju Srinivas said State government’s permission was mandatory for prosecution of a government officer under section 197 of Criminal Procedure Code.

The CBI had sought permission of the Central government to prosecute the officer under Prevention of Corruption Act. But even the Centre did not give any permission stating that Mr. Reddy was not conferred IAS by then and it was for the State government to take a call on the matter, the lawyer said.

Listing the reasons for rejection of permission to prosecute the officer, the State government explained the officer granted No Objection Certificate to Lepakshi Knowledge Hub project like all other companies. The government contended that there were no undue financial favours secured by the official in the matter.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that HC had quashed FIRs issued against some officials in Jagan’s disproportionate assets cases. The case against B. Shyambabu, who was the eighth accused in Lepakshi related matter, too was set aside by the court, the lawyer said.

Mr. Reddy, who served as Andhra Pradesh Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation executive director then, discharged his duties as per the directions of the corporation’s vice-chairman and managing director, counsel argued.

The matter was posted for Wednesday for presentation of contentions by the CBI.