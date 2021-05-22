IAS officer, team on the job of addressing application issue

HYDERABAD

22 May 2021 23:15 IST

The issue of long delays in approving online applications for anti-fungal medicines used in Mucormycosis treatment has come to the notice of senior government officials. Sources said that an IAS officer along with a team of Health staff are on the job of addressing the matter that would hopefully be resolved by Saturday night.

It was learnt that applications running into several hundreds have reached the committee assigned to give the approvals.

The online application system for allotment of Liposomal Amphotericin B, Posaconazole and Isavuconazole, was announced on May 19. Application for the medicines should be sent in a prescribed proforma to ent-mcrm@telangana.gov.in.

Advertising

Advertising

“The applications will be scrutinised by the committee consisting of Director of Medical Education (DME), Superintendent of ENT Hospital, and HoD of Department of ENT, Gandhi Medical College,” as per a press note.

“An IAS officer along with a few more people have been on the task of addressing the issue with long delays in issuing approvals. The process would be addressed,” sources said.