Telangana IAS officer sets an example

He is literally living up to his work culture — cycling to his office from home to promote sporting activity and fitness and showing an example to the youngsters on how to evade lifestyle diseases through rigorous physical activity.

As Managing Director of the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS), A. Dinakar Babu is treading a new path shedding the typical image of an IAS officer who are known to travel in luxury vehicles and showing off their ‘babugiri’. He has started a new campaign ‘Thursday Initiative’ where he rides to his office from his Sainikpuri home covering 17 km every Thursday.

“I have to live up to the example of promoting sports as the head of the SATS,” Mr. Dinakar Babu said adding that sports has always been a passion for him. On the initiative, he says youngsters caught in the work stress are moving away from healthy lifestyle and he wants to send a message to them that physical activity can be taken up irrespective of age.

Mr. Dinakar Babu, an alumnus of the then Andhra Pradesh Residential School in Sarvail, Nalgonda district, says the school inculcated the habit of physical fitness and the importance of it in maintaining good health.

“Everyone knows that exercise can help reduce stress, but a recent study has confirmed that cycling is one of the top stress-busting activities. Riding your bicycle regularly is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of health problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle,” he said.

Cycling is a healthy, low-impact exercise that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and it is also fun and cheap as well. In the West we see even top politicians cycling to their office for fitness for a healthy body and environment and one should not feel awkward, Mr. Dinakar Babu says.

Cycling also has a huge impact on the environment and the habit can save fuel and help the green cover increase as well. He advices the parents to induce this habit among their children and this will help them in the long run.