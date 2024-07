Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command for the Indian Air Force (IAF), visited the College of Air Warfare in Secunderabad on Thursday. During his visit, he addressed officers of the 48th Higher Air Command Course, highlighting key issues relating to national security. Additionally, he reviewed various training programmes at the college and underscored the pursuit of excellence as essential for all personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.