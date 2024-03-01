IAF plane lands safely at Begumpet airport after technical snag

March 01, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad skies on Friday afternoon witnessed an Indian Air Force (IAF) Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft making several rounds above the city due to a technical glitch, preventing it from smooth landing.

The aircraft, which had taken off at 2.30 p.m. en route to its designated destination, encountered a technical snag related to its landing gear shortly after takeoff. In response, an emergency was declared. Given the aircraft’s substantial fuel load, a decision was made to circle the city to burn off excess fuel and ensure a safe landing.

According to a source, arrangements were implemented to manage the emergency landing scenario at Begumpet airport. The aircraft successfully touched down at the airport at approximately 4.30 p.m., concluding the incident without any glitch.

