GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IAF plane lands safely at Begumpet airport after technical snag

March 01, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Hyderabad skies on Friday afternoon witnessed an Indian Air Force (IAF) Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules aircraft making several rounds above the city due to a technical glitch, preventing it from smooth landing.

The aircraft, which had taken off at 2.30 p.m. en route to its designated destination, encountered a technical snag related to its landing gear shortly after takeoff. In response, an emergency was declared. Given the aircraft’s substantial fuel load, a decision was made to circle the city to burn off excess fuel and ensure a safe landing.

According to a source, arrangements were implemented to manage the emergency landing scenario at Begumpet airport. The aircraft successfully touched down at the airport at approximately 4.30 p.m., concluding the incident without any glitch.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.