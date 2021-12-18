‘IAF on cusp of transforming into a potent air force’

HYDERABAD

18 December 2021 21:05 IST

Earlier in the day, Chief of Air Staff V.R. Chaudhari during his address to the 175 newly inducted officers, said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent Air Force with new induction like Rafale, Apache, Chinook and a wide variety of SAGW systems.

“Today, as you graduate and move into an environment that is challenging and technology-intensive, the IAF looks upon young and dynamic officers like you to carry forward the rich legacy of professional attitude, aptitude and temperament shown by your predecessors,” he said.

He further said, as military officers, they are bound to face certain hardships in their careers. “Never allow these hardships and constraints to affect you mentally and physically,” he added.

Two officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard and three Cadets from Vietnam were awarded Wings on successful completion of flying training. The newly-commissioned officers were then administered the ‘oath’ by the Commandant of the Academy.