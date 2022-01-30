IAF officer visits air warfare college

Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, Manavendra Singh on Saturday visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad, where he addressed officers of the three services undergoing training in various aspects affecting national security.

CAW Commandant Air Vice Marshal K.S.K. Suresh briefed him about the courses being conducted, including for armed forces officers from friendly foreign countries. The events were held following appropriate COVID protocols as laid down by the government, said a press release.