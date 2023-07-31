HamberMenu
IAF helicopters kept ready for emergency response in flood-hit Warangal

July 31, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
An Indian Air Force helicopter dropping food packets in the flood-affected area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana on July 28.

An Indian Air Force helicopter dropping food packets in the flood-affected area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in Telangana on July 28. | Photo Credit: ANI

Senior officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have confirmed that two helicopters from Air Force Station-Hakimpet, which were actively involved in rescue operations during the recent heavy rains that struck the State last week, remain stationed in Warangal. These helicopters are fully prepared to respond to a similar situation in future.

During an orientation programme held at the Hakimpet Air Force Station on Monday, IAF officials disclosed the successful evacuation of six civilians with the help of an earthmover in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on July 27. The following day, approximately 600 kg of food packets were air-dropped over Mulugu district to assist those affected by heavy rains.

To support the operations, a team of six IAF personnel has been deployed at the location, using helicopters to carry out continuous monitoring of the affected areas. The helicopters are securely parked at a hangar in Warangal, remaining on standby to embark on any rescue mission, if required, particularly considering the ongoing yellow and orange alerts being issued for the State by the India Meteorological Department, said Group Captain Jaswant Patel representing the Hakimpet Air Force Station.

The IAF officials revealed plans to expand the existing runway at Air Force Station-Hakimpet from its current length of 7,384 feet to 9,000 feet. This aims to enhance the strategic capabilities of the station. The Indian Air Force owns land on both sides of the Siddipet-Karimnagar highway, and they have proposed to the Telangana government the creation of a detour for the highway. A senior official said if this proposal is accepted and implemented, a strategic asset will be present in our part of the country.

During the orientation programme, other IAF officials, including Group Captain P.Ravi Kumar from Air Force Academy-Dundigal, Group Captain P.K. Wason from Air Force Station-Begumpet, and Group Captain Satyender Singh Rana from Air Force Station-Bidar, also spoke about the IAF’s operations and plans.

