IAF chopper rescues two persons stuck on water tank
The Indian Air Force (IAF)’s swift response saved the lives of two persons stuck on a flooded water tank at Somanpalli village in Chennur mandal of Mancherial district on Thursday.
Two villagers climbed a water tank to save themselves from the gushing waters from the swollen Godavari on Thursday morning. As the flood water encircled the water tank, they took refuge on the tall structure and alerted their family members over phone, who, in turn, sought help from the local officials.
Following a request from the Telangana government, the IAF promptly deployed a Chetak helicopter from the Air Force station at Hakimpet which flew within an hour to Somanpalli and rescued the duo by winching and subsequently dropped them at a safe location, sources said.
