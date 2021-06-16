IAF chief to review CGP on Saturday

HYDERABAD

16 June 2021 21:45 IST

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC will be the chief guest and reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) to be held at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, on June 19 to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the function, he will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ to the flight cadets who would be successfully completing flying and navigation training, respectively. The IAF chief will also be awarding ‘wings’ to officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at AFA.

The event will also have an aerobatic display by the famous Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and Para jumping by the Akash Ganga Team. The ceremony will also have fly past formations by Hawk, Kiran, Pilatus aircraft and Chetak helicopters.

Advertising

Advertising

Due to the COVID-19 situation, parents of graduating flight cadets have not been invited to witness the CGP this time. However, AFA is making adequate arrangements for live streaming of the entire CGP activities on Doordarshan channel, social media and coverage in print and electronic media, said a press release.