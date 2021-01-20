IAF chief joins AFA Dundigal Golden Jubilee celebrations

HYDERABAD

20 January 2021 23:34 IST

Imbibe IAF’s ethos and train hard to prepare for challenges ahead, Bhadauria tells trainees

Indian Air Force Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria flew a sortie in a PC-7 Mk-II trainer with one of the qualified flying instructors to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Air Force Academy located at Dundigal on the outskirts here on Tuesday.

The IAF Chief unveiled a statue of the “Eternal Pilot” presented by pioneers of 107 Pilots’ Course — the first course to undergo flying training at AFA. An Indian Postal service special cover and Golden Jubilee medallion was also released on the occasion in the presence of serving and retired officers.

Addressing the trainees and instructors during a workshop, he complimented the academy for rendering yeoman service in imparting high quality training that provides the bedrock on which young flight cadets go on to become thorough professionals and military leaders. Mr. Bhadauria urged trainees to imbibe IAF’s ethos, train hard to prepare for challenges that lie ahead and develop tri-service domain knowledge to fight future wars. The faculty at AFA and HQ training command should explore avenues for evolving new training methodologies, reshaping curriculum and incorporating new-gen aids to make officers future ready.

Advertising

Advertising

Since its inception in 1971, the AFA has added many feathers to its cap like then President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed presenting ‘Colours’ on September 10, 1975 and on December 19, 2020 when it had achieved a milestone with 100th course passed in a combined graduation parade reviewed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

AFA conducts training for all flying and ground duty branches of IAF and also to officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries in various streams. Basic and advanced training for Air Traffic Control Officers of IAF and other two sister services are also conducted, said a press release.