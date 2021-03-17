I will announce PRC in Assembly after MLC poll results: KCR

‘The announcement will be respectable and pleasing employees’

The government will announce benefits of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations to all employees in a few days.

“I myself will announce it in the Assembly after the MLC election results are declared,” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said assuring that the announcement would be respectable and pleasing the employees.

While speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, he said the TRS government believes in ensuring that employees get the best and they should feel proud of getting highest salaries in the country. He said even during the Telangana agitation, he had promised the same and delivered it in the first PRC in 2014.

Mr. KCR said the government’s revenues were facing a tough time due to corona and last year ₹52,000 crore income was lost. He expected that loss to continue further this year and the total may touch ₹1 lakh crore.

The loss also had an impact on the government’s plans on the unemployment allowance, he said but assured that the promise would be fulfilled after finalising the ways and means after studying existing models. Similarly, pension age would also be reduced to 57 years.

Advocates’ killings

The Chief Minister assured that fair investigation was going on into the daylight murder of the lawyer-couple in Manthani and ruled out CBI investigation as sought by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. He said the investigation was being monitored by the Telangana High Court directly and the State police was capable of handling it. He said the TRS leader involved in it was suspended from the party immediately and also arrested along with five others.