I-T raids unearth fraud of ₹160 crore

HYDERABAD

13 January 2021 23:16 IST

19 premises of a prominent civil contractor searched

A search and seizure operation of the Income Tax department on 19 premises of a prominent civil contractor in Hyderabad resulted in recovery of documents evidencing accommodation entries of more than ₹160 crore.

The search was made on the basis of investigation into IT evasion using bogus names of sub-contractors/shell entities. The department also made inquiries relating to entities flagged for providing fake Input Tax credit last week.

A release said several shell entities/firms were used by entry operators for layering of unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills. The search has led to seizure of evidences of bogus sub-contracts being given through intermediaries operating shell entities. Evidence of the use of this modus operandi to generate huge unaccounted cash was found along with details of the entire network of the entry operators, intermediaries, cash handlers, beneficiaries and the firms and companies involved.

Forensic analysis of digital data, including pen drive and retrieved mails has given clinching evidences in this regard. Further investigations are in progress, the release added.