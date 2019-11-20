Hyderabad

I-T raids on Telugu cinema producer Suresh Babu’s office and house

File photo of D. Suresh Babu of Rama Naidu Studios.

File photo of D. Suresh Babu of Rama Naidu Studios.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Premises of Mahesh Babu and other production houses also searched on tax evasion tip off

Income Tax Department Sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at the offices and residences of Tollywood producers and actors. This includes Daggubati Suresh Babu, and his brother and actor Venkatesh, after they got a tip-off on major tax evasion.

Sources confirmed that searches are also being conducted at Hariska & Hassine Creations owned by producer S. Radha Krishna, Wall Poster Cinema of actor Nani and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Private Limited belonging to actor Mahesh Babu.

At least 10 teams are reportedly conducting searches at the houses and offices of film actors.

IT teams led by senior officials visited the Ramanaidu Studios, Guest House-cum-Office of Mr. Suresh in Film Nagar and his house in Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Wednesday. “We are verifying the financial transactions of this firm. A team has also been to his brother, Venkatesh’s house in Manikonda,” an officer said, further declining to provide more details.

