I-T officers attacked during searches

Two Income Tax officers were attacked by the staff of an infra company at Nandi Medaram of Dharmaram in Peddapalli district during searches at the firm’s camp office on Thursday night.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that at around 8 p.m. I-T Officer Venugopal Rao, inspector Dandaboaina Lingaiah along with their colleagues conducted searches at C5 company camp office.

Inebriated condition

,While searches were on, supervisor Samanthula Rajesh and cook Dhadi Srinivas, who were in an inebriated condition, abused the I-T sleuths and attacked them with stones and sticks.

As a result, Mr. Venugopal suffered bleeding injury on his head, while Lingaiah and other two escaped with minor injuries, the Commissioner said.

Mr. Venugopal was rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar for better medication.

Taken into custody

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and both Rajesh and Srinivas have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Condemning the attack, officials of the Income Tax Department staged a protest in front of their office in Basheerbagh here.