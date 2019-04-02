I-T officer, wife convicted in graft case

The third Additional Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad on Monday convicted Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax P. Ananta Ramulu and his wife P. Kalyani, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment for two years in connection with a corruption case.

ThThe court also ordered the couple to pay fine of ₹1 lakh each and in default of payment, simple imprisonment for six months. “The court also ordered that the disproportionate amount of ₹1,40,51,298 shall be confiscated to State after appeal time is over,” a release said.

In February 2005, CBI’s anti-corruption branch registered a case against Mr. Ramulu over charges that he amassed disproportionate assets between 1999 and 2004, and after investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 29, 2007.