I-T employee ‘jumps to death’ from fifth floor

November 29, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping off the Income Tax Towers here at Masab Tank in Nampally police limits on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Ashutosh Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and a multi-tasking staff at the Income Tax office. Recruited in 2011, he worked in the Inward section at the office.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.15 p.m., after office hours. Reportedly, Sharma, who worked on the fifth floor, jumped off its stair extension.

Preliminary investigation found that he had been preparing for a Union Public Service Commission examination, and there were some marriage proposals from home. Disagreements with family members over marriage and alleged depression were suspected to be reasons behind the extreme step.

A case was registered. (R oshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000).

