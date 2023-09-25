I-T department holds outreach programme on new and amended provisions of exemptions in Telangana’s Khammam

September 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Income Tax department on Monday organised an outreach programme on new and amended provisions of exemptions and an awareness session on extension of due date for filing Form 10A till September 30, 2023, in Khammam.

Income Tax Officer (Exemptions), Ward-3, Hyderabad, K. Sai Sankar conducted the programme in the presence of Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, B. Bala Krishna and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad Range, V. Koteswaramma.

A host of chartered accountants, income tax practitioners and assessees, besides personnel from the Endowments department, attended the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sai Sankar elaborated on the recent amendments in law relating to charitable and educational institutions/organisations, statutory timelines for filing ITR-7 and various forms for claiming exemptions and anti-abuse provision with regard to donations to other charitable organisations, among other important points.

Mr. Bala Krishna answered queries raised by the participants regarding the latest amendments brought in by CBDT and other issues during the interactive session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.