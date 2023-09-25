HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

I-T department holds outreach programme on new and amended provisions of exemptions in Telangana’s Khammam

September 25, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, B. Bala Krishna addresses an outreach programme held in Khammam on Monday.

Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, B. Bala Krishna addresses an outreach programme held in Khammam on Monday.

The Income Tax department on Monday organised an outreach programme on new and amended provisions of exemptions and an awareness session on extension of due date for filing Form 10A till September 30, 2023, in Khammam.

Income Tax Officer (Exemptions), Ward-3, Hyderabad, K. Sai Sankar conducted the programme in the presence of Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, B. Bala Krishna and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad Range, V. Koteswaramma.

A host of chartered accountants, income tax practitioners and assessees, besides personnel from the Endowments department, attended the programme.

Mr. Sai Sankar elaborated on the recent amendments in law relating to charitable and educational institutions/organisations, statutory timelines for filing ITR-7 and various forms for claiming exemptions and anti-abuse provision with regard to donations to other charitable organisations, among other important points.

Mr. Bala Krishna answered queries raised by the participants regarding the latest amendments brought in by CBDT and other issues during the interactive session.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.