‘I don’t know,’ says Lambo, one of the suspects, in loan app case

The Chinese national Zhu Wei alias Lambo, one of the key suspects in alleged financial irregularities by instant loan app companies cases, was defiant and answered ‘I don’t know’ to each and every question that was posed to him by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police.

Zhu Wei and K Nagaraju were granted five-day police custody by a local court on Thursday. While Zhu Wei from Jiangxi, China, was the overall head of operations of loan apps managed by four companies. Nagaraju, who hail from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, played a key role in operations of recovery call centres.

The Chinese national who was picked from Delhi airport while trying to flee the country claimed that he knew only Mandarin language.

He made police scout for interpreters and spoke broken English. A long time Chinese hand based in Hyderabad came to the rescue of police, a senior officer said.

“All that Zhu Wei disclosed so far is that Yuan Yuan alias Jennifer had assigned him the task of operations in India and he knows nothing beyond this,” the investigator told The Hindu.

“We have enough technical evidence to prove his role in the financial fraud which claimed the life of at least six people in the State,” he said.

Police believe that Yuan Yuan had established operations of the loan apps in the country before she flew back to China.

However, Nagarju was believed to have revealed details of major current accounts operated by the loan app companies in question and said he was paid a monthly salary of ₹2 lakh.