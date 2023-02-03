ADVERTISEMENT

HYSEA’s annual summit, awards presentation on Feb 8

February 03, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former president of Nasscom R.Chandrashekhar to be presented lifetime achievement award

The Hindu Bureau

HYSEA president Manisha Saboo speaking at a curtain raiser press meet on the annual summit and awards, in Hyderabad on Friday. STPI Director CVD Ram Prasad and HYSEA general secretary Rama Krishna Lingireddy, VP Prashant Nandella and joint secretary Issac Rajkumar are in the picture. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) will be organising its annual summit and awards 2023 here on February 8.

‘Re-imagine, re-think and re-build the future’ will be theme of the summit for which the organisers are expecting more than 500 delegates, including 100 IT industry leaders. It will feature analyst and industry keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by leaders from IT firms and emerging start-ups.

At the awards function, IT/ITeS firms and startups will be recognised for their major achievements in exports, productivity and product development for 2021-22. Former president of IT industry body Nasscom and IAS officer R. Chandrashekhar, who also served as Chairman of Telecom Commission and Secretary to Department of Telecommunication, will be presented the lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the Indian IT Industry and Hyderabad industry in particular, HYSEA leaders led by president Manisha Saboo told media here on Friday.

Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, senior officials, including STPI Director General Arvind Kumar, and several industry leaders are scheduled to participate in the programme that HYSEA is organising in association with STPI-Hyderabad. A product expo also forms part of the annual event.

“We will be hosting analysts, venture capitalists, global technology leaders, innovation entrepreneurs, academicians, government and domain leaders from IT, IPCs, pharma, filmmaking who will be share their point of view on what IT organisations in Hyderabad can do to maximise growth and how they can leverage the emerging technologies,” Ms.Saboo said in a release. EOM

