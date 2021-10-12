HYSEA to hold Infra Summit on Oct. 22

Focus on smart mobility, govt. vision to make TS future-ready, workplace transformation

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) is organising the second edition of its Infrastructure Summit at HICC here on October 22.

Over 300 leaders from IT/ITES industry, IT infrastructure providers, consultants as well as officials from government and research and development institutions are expected to participate in person at the event that will have as its theme ‘A Quest for Legacy: The Nextgen Infra’ with a focus on smart mobility, energy and workplace.

HYSEA president Bharani Aroll told a curtain-raiser media briefing on Tuesday that thought leaders and policy makers will be addressing the summit on future evolution of smart and sustainable infrastructure, specific to IT/ITES industry.

A release from the association said HYSEA Infrastructure Forum is behind this annual event. The summit will feature more than 20 speakers, three panel discussions and five keynote addresses. It will deliberate on future of smart transportation, government vision to make Telangana future ready, workplace transformation post-pandemic – opportunities and challenges, and humanising workspace – handling the challenges of post-COVID workspaces.

Return to offices

To queries, Mr.Aroll said 50% of IT employees may return to offices in Hyderabad by December. At present, about 10% of the employees are working from office with the rest continuing to work from home (WFH).

The number of employees working from office varies from 5% for large companies to 70-80% for small companies. Though the fear of more COVID waves remain, one of the factors that could pave the way for shift from WFH will be the number of people who have been vaccinated as well as availability of vaccines for those who are yet to be inoculated.