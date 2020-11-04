HYSEA summit today

A conference, expo and presentation of annual industry awards will mark the 28th edition of the annual HYSEA summit to be held on November 5.
One of the much awaited programmes of the IT industry, this year’s premier event of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association, called HYSEA Innovation Summit Awards 2020, will take place in a hybrid (virtual and physical) mode. The conference and the software products exhibition will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Industry leaders will be addressing the conference that will deliberate on a range of issues for industry in the wake of the pandemic. It includes the new industry order post-COVID; emergence of new business models; and future of work and talent landscape. The conference is free for all start-ups and IT/ITES organisations.
IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will be the chief guest at the evening awards function, at HICC, from 5 p.m. The Lifetime Achievement Award is to be presented to former IAS officer J. Satyanarayana. A white paper on ‘Post-Covid imperatives for Hyderabad IT industry’ will be launched at the Summit that HYSEA is organising in association with Telangana government and STPI-Hyderabad.
