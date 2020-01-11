HYSEA sports tournament

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) will be hosting a multi-discipline sports tournament for member companies providing employee engagement, health/wellness offerings and cross functional team building opportunities.

This year, the tournament will feature 19 categories, including both indoor and outdoor disciplines such as Box Cricket, Football, Cricket T20, Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess, Carom, Chausar, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis, Pool and Snooker, Throwball, Athletics, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Cycling, Step-up and Conference Room Cricket League.

The tournament will see more than 300 companies with over a lakh participants striving for top honours in sporting disciplines. The results will be updated on the specially-designed LifeCykul app over the course of eight weeks, said president and CEO ZenQ Murali Bollu, Chief Operating Officer Srinivas Rao and others at a press conference.