HYSEA, Montgomery County ink MoU to nurture startup, innovation ecosystem

November 02, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and Montgomery County, Maryland, have decided to forge a strategic partnership to nurture the startup and innovation ecosystem in both Montgomery County and Hyderabad.

Their partnership would facilitate interactions among startups, corporations, academic institutions and other stakeholders in these two growing regions. It is aimed at bolstering the business ecosystems and enhance business growth support resources available to enterprises in both countries, HYSEA said in a release on Tuesday following the signing of an MoU.

Digital assurance and digital engineering services firm Cigniti Technologies played an instrumental role in having both bodies sign the MoU, it said.

Cigniti CMD C.V. Subramanyam and chief marketing officer Sairam Vedam, county executive of Montgomery County Marc Elrich, HYSEA president Manisha Saboo, commissioner, Maryland Governors Commission on South Asian American Affairs, Pavan Bezwada, and other Cigniti and HYSEA leaders participated in the event.