HYSEA launches mentoring platform for women leaders

First cohort of 25 professionals to be mentored for six months by eminent industry leaders

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), in partnership with Beyond Pinks, has launched a mentoring platform for women leaders.

Beyond Mentoring, the platform, is an online new-age programme designed to provide focused, immediate and topic-based mentoring to women of all ages and background. It is aimed to support and guide women in making informed and better choices and decisions in every phase of life, HYSEA said on Friday.

Annapurna Studios CEO Supriya Yarlagadda launched the programme. The first cohort of 25 women leaders will be mentored for six months by eminent industry leaders, the association said in a release.

HYSEA president Bharani Aroll said the association has conducted several programmes to enable women IT professionals to take up leadership positions. Since early 2000s, it has been initiating measures to achieve this objective. The HYSEA Leadership Development programme exclusively for women leaders has trained more than 1,000 mid-level and senior-level women IT professionals to take up leadership roles.

The latest initiative will further HYSEA’s efforts to increase number of women in leadership positions, he said.

Mamatha Madireddy, head of HYSEA Women Leaders’ Forum, said a professional mentorship is important for women to thrive in their careers. Mentorship can help capable female talent get ready for their next career move, which typically results in taking a more senior role.

Founder and CEO of Beyond Pinks Tanuja Abburi said Beyond Mentoring platform offers one-on-one mentoring in the language of the participant’s choice, and the sessions are designed to be confidential in nature.