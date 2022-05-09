HYSEA gets its first woman president
Centre head of Infosys-Hyderabad SEZ elected to post for 2022-24
Manisha Saboo, the centre head of Infosys-Hyderabad SEZ, is the new president of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).
The first woman president of the association that represents IT and ITeS firms in Hyderabad, Ms.Saboo was elected to the post for 2022-24 at the 30th annual general body meeting. She succeeds Bharani K. Aroll, CEO of Infopeers.
Ms.Saboo has over 20 years of experience in IT industry and as centre head of Infosys-Hyderabad SEZ, ensured stellar contribution of the company in Telangana by building a symbiotic relationship with academia, government and IT industry. As a woman leader, she is committed to helping other women build careers, HYSEA said in a release on Monday.
As president, her vision is to further strengthen HYSEA value proposition as primary association of IT Industry in Telangana, strengthening partnership with government to promote IT industry growth in the State and changing the Hyderabad IT landscape by bringing more inclusivity and develop more women for leadership roles. The focus will be on building an ecosystem where member organisations flourish by fostering collaboration, nurturing innovation, synergetic interactions with startups, product companies, GDC and IT services organisation.
Firstsource president and COO Prashanth Nandella will be HYSEA vice president, Auropro Soft Systems president Ramakrishna Lingireddy the general secretary and TalentSprint MD and CEO Santanu Paul the treasurer.
