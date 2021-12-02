HYSEA annual summit on Dec. 16

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021

Industry awards will be presented during the event

The Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) on Thursday said that the 29th edition of its prestigious Annual Innovation Summit and Awards will be conducted at HICC on December 16.

A conference on how digital technology is powering growth of industry, impacting various sectors as well as touching lives; a product expo; as well as presentation of industry awards will be part of the event HYSEA is hosting in association with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

HYSEA president Bharani K. Aroll said that the summit is a key component of the three-decade-old association’s focus on nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. Besides serving as a forum showcasing the innovation of IT majors and start-ups in the city, it will also bring together most of Hyderabad’s innovation eco-system, including We-Hub, T-Hub, TiE, TSIC, Hyderabad Angels and IIIT-H.

‘Digital Convergence: Touching Lives and Businesses’ is the theme of the summit, which Union Minister of State, Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar is scheduled to inaugurate.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will present the awards to IT and ITeS firms and start-ups for achievements in exports, productivity and product development.

More than 30 start-up finalists will be showcasing products and competing for awards in six categories – emerging product, fast growing enterprise product, fast growing consumer product, established product, product with social impact and product led by women. Additionally, Hyderabad’s Hot 10 start-ups will be chosen by HYSEA.

TCS COO and ED N.G. Subramaniam, STPI director general Omkar Rai and senior government officials will be participating in the event, which is expected to receive over 500 delegates, including around 200 top level executives from the IT industry. The summit will feature keynotes and panel discussions by leaders from IT majors and emerging start-ups, HYSEA said in a release.