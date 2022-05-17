Hypertension screening camps at public places in Hyderabad soon

Yoga, fitness classes planned; Food Safety dept. to focus on salt consumption awareness

Telangana Health Minister T. Harish Rao, along with others, releasing interim results of a survey taken up to measure incidence of hypertension, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The survey was conducted by Cardiological Society of India-Telangana chapter and Gleneagles Global Hospitals. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Yoga, fitness classes planned; Food Safety dept. to focus on salt consumption awareness

The Telangana Health department would hold camps in public places, government offices, and other institutions in Hyderabad to screen people for hypertension (High BP). Health Minister T. Harish Rao has said that the State government has decided to make the screening for hypertension and diabetes a continuous programme.

Pointing to a survey conducted by a private hospital which checked the blood pressure of people visiting parks, shopping malls, bus stations and railway stations, the Minister on Tuesday said that the Health department would take up a similar exercise.

Besides, a call centre would be set up to ensure that those detected with hypertension and/or diabetes adhere to medication.

Currently, the Health staff is carrying out the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) screening programme. Accredited Social Health Activists go door-to-door to assess risk of 30-years-plus citizens to hypertension and diabetes. Confirmatory tests are performed at Primary Health Centres.

If one is found to have one or both diseases, they are given an NCD Medicine Kit, which is to be refilled every month. Such individuals have to get checked every three months. The call centre would be tasked with making people stick to the medication and avoid complications arising out of uncontrolled NCDs.

The Minister added that the ongoing second round of NCD screening would be completed in three to four months. Currently, the State is in third place in terms of the screening.

Exercise, diet

Mr Harish Rao has announced series of measures for prevention of the NCDs, and keeping it in check upon being detected with it. Urging people to spare some time for physical exercises on a regular basis, he said that the government is keen to introduce yoga and fitness classes through 450 AYUSH Wellness Centres.

Since high intake of salt is linked to hypertension, the Minister said that the Food Safety department would introduce awareness programmes to motivate people to reduce salt consumption. He also urged citizens above the age of 40 years to get checked for hypertension. There are around 350 Basthi Dawakhanas where the diagnosis tests are conducted.