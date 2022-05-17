Hypertension prevalence in Hyderabad high, shows study

Nearly 40% of the 5,000 persons screened detected with high BP

Around 40% of the nearly 5,000 persons screened in Greater Hyderabad region were detected with hypertension and 39.8% were found to be pre-hypertensive. These numbers were revealed in the interim results from a survey taken up by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI)-Telangana chapter and the city-based Gleneagles Global Hospitals.

Results of the study, which are yet to be peer-reviewed, were presented on the occasion of World Hypertension Day observed on Tuesday. Health Minister T. Harish Rao released the findings.

Joint secretary of CSI-Telangana chapter, Sai Sudhakar said that normal blood pressure level is 120/80. Readings above 140/90 mean hypertension. One with BP between 120/80 and 140/90 is categorised as pre-hypertensive, which means they might be detected with hypertension later unless lifestyle changes are made.

The survey was taken up with a sample size of over 9,000 persons who visited public places such as bus stations, railway stations, parks and shopping malls from May 1 to 10 this year.

Listing measures to prevent hypertension, president of CSI-Telangana Rajeev Garg said people must limit their salt intake to 3-5 grams per day. One-gram spoons are available at pharmacies which can be used to measure amount of salt. He also advised reducing intake of rice, saturated fats and red meat.

“Inculcate daily exercise of 30 to 40 minutes a day for five days a week. The activities could be walking, jogging, swimming and training with light weights. Avoid smoking and alcohol. Take diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Get your BP checked at least once a year preferably by a doctor,’ said Dr Garg, on the sidelines of a press conference. He added that uncontrolled hypertension increases the risk of brain and heart strokes, and can also cause loss of vision.

COO of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Riyaz Khan was among those present on the occasion.