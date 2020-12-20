Hypersonic Wind Tunnel test facility inaugurated at DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy at DRDO on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

20 December 2020 00:18 IST

India is the third country after the US and Russia to have such a large facility

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the advanced Hypersonic Wind Tunnel (HWT) test facility at the DRDO’s Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here on Saturday.

The state-of-the-art HWT test facility is a pressure vacuum driven enclosed free jet facility having nozzle exit diameter of one metre and will simulate Mach No. 5 to 12 speeds. (Mach represents the multiplication factor to the speed of sound.)

India is the third country after the United States and Russia to have such a large facility in terms of size and operating capability. It is an indigenous development and an outcome of synergistic partnership with local industries. The facility has the capability to simulate hypersonic flow over a wide spectrum and will play a major role in the realisation of highly complex futuristic aerospace and defence systems.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy laid a foundation stone for the Explosive Test Facility for Propellant and Explosive Systems. This facility will be used for design validation and evaluation of missile sub-systems under different environmental conditions. Both ministers accompanied by Department of Defence R&D secretary and Chairman of DRDO Dr. G .Satheesh Reddy visited the facilities and interacted with lab directors, programme directors and other scientists, where they were briefed about the ongoing projects and technological developments.

The DRDO labs showcased various indigenously developed systems and technologies in wide ranging areas, including missiles, avionics systems, advanced materials, electronic warfare, quantum key distribution technology, directed energy weapons, Gallium Arsenide and Gallium Nitride technology capabilities.

Two anti-drone technologies were demonstrated during the visit - DRDO Young Scientists’ Laboratory - Asymmetric Technologies (DYSL-AT) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI) demonstrated the drone and innovative anti-drone technologies. It has multiple capabilities including neutralising ground targets and anti-drone applications to counter stationery as well as high-speed moving targets. Key features of the weapon system include secure communication link, effective recoil management system, high firing angular resolution and vision-based target detection and tracking.

Later, addressing DRDO fraternity, he applauded the technological achievements and the recent successful missions by various clusters of DRDO like the Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV), Anti-Radiation Missile (RUDRAM), Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo (SMART) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology in the last six months.

The contributions of DRDO labs is noteworthy because of the work is being done despite COVID pandemic conditions towards strengthening 'Atmanirbhar' Bharat and for leading the indigenous development of state-of-the-art technology products and innovative solutions

The Minister congratulated Dr Satheesh Reddy for DRDO’s contribution to the development of technologies and products for combatting COVID-19 Establishment of COVID-19 hospitals at Delhi and Bihar, development of indigenous ventilators, PPE kits and other protective equipment in a short span of time were key contributions to the nation during the pandemic times.

Mr. Rajnath Singh called upon DRDO to focus on next generation needs including cyber security, space and artificial intelligence and evolve roadmaps. The immense potential available in DRDO has been a catalyst for the development of industries and defence manufacturing sector, he pointed out, added the release.