Hygiene violations in restaurants located at Hyderabad’s Nagarjuna Sagar ring road

Published - October 11, 2024 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The task force teams of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants located at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near L.B. Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) and uncovered multiple hygiene violations.

At Urban Mayabazar - Family Bar and Kitchen, the teams found that the restaurant had houseflies, and the back door was not properly sealed, allowing pests to enter. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for water used as an ingredient were not available. Improper food storage practices were also noted, with food articles in the refrigerator covered but not labelled. Additionally, open dustbins without lids and the suspected use of synthetic food colours in non-vegetarian dishes led to immediate disposal of the items, said a release.

The task force teams of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The teams found that the restaurant At The Tree Stories operated with an expired FSSAI licence. There were no insect-proof screens on windows, and the doors were not properly sealed to prevent pest entry. Medical fitness certificates for the staff and pest control records were missing. Inspectors also found expired food items, including besan and baked beans, which were discarded. Rat faeces were discovered in the storeroom, indicating a possible infestation.

The task force teams of Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety inspected restaurants at Nagarjuna Sagar ring road near LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

Violations were detected At The Avenue Bar & Kitchen: the rear door was not sealed to prevent pests, and there was no water analysis report for the reverse osmosis (RO) water used as an ingredient. Some food items in the refrigerator were improperly labelled, as per a press release.

Published - October 11, 2024 08:15 pm IST

