Hygiene violations found at Ratnadeep, other places in West Marredpally

Published - September 19, 2024 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hygiene violations were flagged at Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited, West Marredpally, Hyderabad during inspections conducted by the Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Wednesday.

The task force teams from the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at a supermarket, sweet shop, and a pan shop in West Marredpally area here on Wednesday, uncovering several hygiene violations.

At Ratnadeep Retail Private Limited, frozen food items, including McCain Potato Bites and Heritage Mozzarella Cheese, were not stored according to the First-In-First-Out (FIFO) method. Blueberry packets lacked proper labelling, such as the FSSAI licence number, logo, and importer address details. Packaging and expiry dates were also absent. While pest control was conducted every 15 days and records were maintained, the FSSAI registration certificate for sweet products from ‘Kota Mamba Food Products’ was found to be inactive, according to a release.

At Olive Mithai Shop, medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records were not available. Packaged food items such as namkeen, mixture, and other snacks lacked proper labelling, including the FSSAI licence number, logo, and manufacturer details. Some sweets were also being sold without adhering to labelling regulations. Although the FSSAI licence was displayed at the billing counter and food handlers wore hair caps and uniforms, other issues persisted.

At GB Pan Palace, the business was operating without a valid FSSAI licence or registration. The food handler lacked a medical fitness certificate and was not wearing a hair cap, apron, or gloves. An open dustbin without a proper lid was observed. Additionally, certain tobacco products suspected to be mixed with pan masala were seized, the release said.

