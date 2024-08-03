Hygiene violations flagged at Shamshabad restaurants

Major hygiene violations were uncovered during inspections conducted by task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety at restaurants in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad on August 2.

At Airport Bawarchi, the teams found several issues, including the absence of pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers. The kitchen premises lacked insect-proof screens and food items in the refrigerator and display areas were not labelled, as per a release.

At Yes Bawarchi Multi Cuisine Restaurant, violations included the non-display of FSSAI licence, drinking water with a TDS level of 24 (much lower than the mandated minimum of 75) and the presence of synthetic food colours in the storeroom. Additionally, semi-prepared and raw food items were not labelled or covered, rat faeces were observed and there was suspected rat infestation in the storeroom. The windows lacked insect-proof screens. Pest control records and medical fitness certificates were missing and the kitchen had flaking plaster and uneven, patchy flooring.

At Hotel Hyderabad Grand, the inspection revealed that the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed. Expired food items such as red chilli sauce, sweet chilli sauce, coconut milk, rose water, fish masala and thyme were found and discarded. Other items like 20 kilogram dust tea and two kilogram barbeque sauce were seized for labelling violations. Synthetic food colours were also found and discarded. While semi-prepared and stored food items were covered, they were not labelled with preparation and use-by dates. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water were not available.