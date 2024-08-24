ADVERTISEMENT

Hygiene violations flagged at restaurants in Kothapet

Updated - August 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An unhygienic kitchen of one of the restaurants which was raided by officials of Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Handle X @cfs_telangana

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at a few popular restaurants in Kothapet on Friday and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Barbeque Nation, broken tiles were found near the live kitchen, and spoilt potatoes were identified and discarded on the spot. Additionally, dustbins were found uncovered within the kitchen premises, according to a release.

At Nine O Nine pub, the inspection teams noted the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers and a water analysis report for the RO water used in the kitchen. A window and door within the kitchen lacked insect-proof screens, and water stagnation was observed in the drain due to an uneven surface. Synthetic food colours, suspected of being used to prepare dishes, were also found in the storeroom and were discarded by the teams.

