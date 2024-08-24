GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hygiene violations flagged at restaurants in Kothapet

Updated - August 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
An unhygienic kitchen of one of the restaurants which was raided by officials of Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety on Friday. 

An unhygienic kitchen of one of the restaurants which was raided by officials of Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Handle X @cfs_telangana

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at a few popular restaurants in Kothapet on Friday and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Barbeque Nation, broken tiles were found near the live kitchen, and spoilt potatoes were identified and discarded on the spot. Additionally, dustbins were found uncovered within the kitchen premises, according to a release.

At Nine O Nine pub, the inspection teams noted the absence of medical fitness certificates for food handlers and a water analysis report for the RO water used in the kitchen. A window and door within the kitchen lacked insect-proof screens, and water stagnation was observed in the drain due to an uneven surface. Synthetic food colours, suspected of being used to prepare dishes, were also found in the storeroom and were discarded by the teams.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.