Hygiene violations flagged at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Aramghar area

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in the Aramghar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 21, 2024), uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Dar Al Mandi, inspectors said that the establishment failed to provide a copy of its FSSAI licence during the inspection. It was also revealed that Swiggy, the food delivery app, was managing orders for this establishment despite the licence being expired. The Food Business Operator (FBO) present at the time was unable to produce pest control records or medical fitness certificates for the food handlers. The kitchen premises was found in a highly unhygienic state, with patchy flooring and stagnant drain water. Additionally, the kitchen was open to the outside environment without insect-proof screens, and the doors were not fitted properly to prevent pests from entering. Houseflies were observed inside the kitchen, and there was a suspicion of synthetic food colours being used in non-vegetarian dishes, which were discarded on the spot. No dustbins were found on the premises, and kitchen waste was being disposed of in carry bags, according to a release.

At Golden Pears Restaurant, the team found that the FBO was operating with a registration certificate instead of the required state licence. Pest control records and medical fitness certificates for the food handlers were not available. The windows were found open to the outside, with houseflies present inside the kitchen. The refrigerator was in a highly unhygienic condition, with raw mutton pieces spilled inside. Expired milk packets were discovered and discarded on the spot along with unlabelled ghee packets found in the storage area. The FBO was also suspected of using synthetic food colours in non-vegetarian starters, leading to the immediate disposal of the food items. Some food handlers were observed without proper hair caps and aprons.