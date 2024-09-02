Hygiene violations flagged at restaurants in Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad

The task force teams from Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at multiple restaurants in the Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad on August 31 and identified several hygiene violations.

At Mithaiwala, the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed on the premises. The kitchen was exposed to the outside without insect-proof screens and doors were not properly fitted to prevent pest entry. Water was stagnating in uneven-surface drains, which were also unclean. Dustbins lacked lids, and houseflies were seen hovering in the kitchen. The chaat preparation area was located outside. The Food Business Operator (FBO) did not provide medical fitness certificates for food handlers or pest control records. Food items stored in the refrigerator were covered but lacked labels with preparation and use-by dates. Sweets and savouries on display for sale were also missing preparation and use-by dates. Expired refined sunflower oil and green chilli sauce were found and discarded, according to a release.

At Papadams Blue Restaurant and Banquet Hall, medical fitness certificates for food handlers were unavailable, and there were no water analysis reports for RO water used in food preparation. The flooring was wet and slippery and dustbins were uncovered. Food items in the refrigerator were not properly labelled. Expired flavouring agents, fruit fillings and synthetic food colours were found and discarded by the teams. Live cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen. Food handlers were not wearing aprons and gloves. Additionally, the FBO had not obtained the appropriate FSSAI licence for the general manufacturing category, even though the premises were being used as a central kitchen for five different branches.

At D Mart, the FSSAI licence true copy was displayed. However, spices in the storeroom were stored directly on the floor without maintaining a gap between the bags and the wall.

