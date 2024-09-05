Hygiene violations flagged at popular restaurants in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Kritunga Train Restaurant, the kitchen had open doors without insect-proof screens, and refrigerators used for storing food were found in an unhygienic condition. While food items in the refrigerators were covered, they were not labelled, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored together. Dustbins were found without lids; rice and wheat bags were stored directly on the floor without maintaining a gap from the walls, and broken tiles were observed in the food preparation area. Additionally, 10 kilograms of fungus-infected groundnuts were found in the store and subsequently discarded, according to a release.

At Bheemavaram Pulao, the doors and windows were open without insect-proof screens, and semi-prepared and raw food items stored in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labelled. Fungus-infested carrots were found in the refrigerator and discarded. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored together, and cockroach infestation was noted on the storage racks in the kitchen. Food handlers did not wear head caps, gloves, or aprons, and open dustbins were observed in the kitchen. Synthetic food colours suspected of being used in prepared foods were also found and discarded, as per a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.