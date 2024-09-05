GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hygiene violations flagged at popular restaurants in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad

Published - September 05, 2024 04:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) 

Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Tuesday (September 3, 2024)  | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Kritunga Train Restaurant, the kitchen had open doors without insect-proof screens, and refrigerators used for storing food were found in an unhygienic condition. While food items in the refrigerators were covered, they were not labelled, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored together. Dustbins were found without lids; rice and wheat bags were stored directly on the floor without maintaining a gap from the walls, and broken tiles were observed in the food preparation area. Additionally, 10 kilograms of fungus-infected groundnuts were found in the store and subsequently discarded, according to a release.

Food safety officials flag unhygienic conditions at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda

At Bheemavaram Pulao, the doors and windows were open without insect-proof screens, and semi-prepared and raw food items stored in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labelled. Fungus-infested carrots were found in the refrigerator and discarded. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items were stored together, and cockroach infestation was noted on the storage racks in the kitchen. Food handlers did not wear head caps, gloves, or aprons, and open dustbins were observed in the kitchen. Synthetic food colours suspected of being used in prepared foods were also found and discarded, as per a release.

Related Stories

Published - September 05, 2024 04:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.