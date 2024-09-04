ADVERTISEMENT

Hygiene violations flagged at Niloufer Cafe among other restaurants in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad

Published - September 04, 2024 10:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

At Niloufer Cafe, unlabelled food items like sugar syrup and spices were found in the refrigerator. Cakes on display for sale were unlabelled, and expired ingredients including 0.5 kg of cheese were discovered in the kitchen

The Hindu Bureau

Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Monday (September2, 2024) | Photo Credit: X/@cfs_telangana

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on September 2, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Niloufer Cafe, unlabelled food items like sugar syrup and spices were found in the refrigerator. Cakes on display for sale were unlabelled, and expired ingredients including 0.5 kg of cheese, Kashmiri paprika powder, and 5 kg of roasted peanuts were discovered in the kitchen.

At Haiku, the kitchen floor was slippery, with stagnant water and food waste clogging the drains. Expired food items such as cumin seeds, black sesame, tamarind, and red lotus flour were discarded. Unlabelled food items were stored in the refrigerators, and several kitchen tiles were broken.

At Raja Deluxe Restaurant, there was no FOSTAC-certified trainee present. The floor was slippery, and drains were blocked with water. Doors and windows lacked insect-proof screens, and the refrigerator used for storing raw meat was found to be unhygienic. Some food items in the refrigerator were unlabelled, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods were stored together. Synthetic food colours were found in the kitchen and subsequently discarded. The First In, First Out (FIFO) method was not maintained in the storeroom, and open dustbins were observed in the kitchen, according to a media release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US