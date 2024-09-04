GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hygiene violations flagged at Niloufer Cafe among other restaurants in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad

At Niloufer Cafe, unlabelled food items like sugar syrup and spices were found in the refrigerator. Cakes on display for sale were unlabelled, and expired ingredients including 0.5 kg of cheese were discovered in the kitchen

Published - September 04, 2024 10:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Monday (September2, 2024)

Hygiene violations were uncovered at popular restaurants in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, during inspections conducted by the task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety on Monday (September2, 2024) | Photo Credit: X/@cfs_telangana

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on September 2, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Niloufer Cafe, unlabelled food items like sugar syrup and spices were found in the refrigerator. Cakes on display for sale were unlabelled, and expired ingredients including 0.5 kg of cheese, Kashmiri paprika powder, and 5 kg of roasted peanuts were discovered in the kitchen.

At Haiku, the kitchen floor was slippery, with stagnant water and food waste clogging the drains. Expired food items such as cumin seeds, black sesame, tamarind, and red lotus flour were discarded. Unlabelled food items were stored in the refrigerators, and several kitchen tiles were broken.

At Raja Deluxe Restaurant, there was no FOSTAC-certified trainee present. The floor was slippery, and drains were blocked with water. Doors and windows lacked insect-proof screens, and the refrigerator used for storing raw meat was found to be unhygienic. Some food items in the refrigerator were unlabelled, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods were stored together. Synthetic food colours were found in the kitchen and subsequently discarded. The First In, First Out (FIFO) method was not maintained in the storeroom, and open dustbins were observed in the kitchen, according to a media release.

