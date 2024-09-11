Hygiene violations flagged at hostels and tiffin centres at Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar

The Task Force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at various hostels and tiffin centres at the Ashok Nagar area on Monday (September 9, 2024), uncovering multiple hygiene violations. Ashok Nagar is known for its high concentration of coaching centres for students aspiring for government jobs.

At Padmavathi Tiffins, the inspection teams found issues such as FSSAI licence not displayed, and pest control records or medical fitness certificates were unavailable . The flooring was patchy, and water stagnation was observed. Windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, drains were unclean with water stagnation, and there was a live cockroach infestation in the storeroom.

Stored items were unlabelled, raw food articles were stored directly on the floor, and rat burrows indicated a possible rodent infestation. Food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons, and a washroom attached to the grinding area was found in an unhygienic state, with bad odour permeating the kitchen premises, as per a release.

Sri Siddhi Vinayaka Udupi Tiffins was found operating without an FSSAI licence. Medical fitness and pest control records were unavailable, walls had flaking plaster, and the flooring was uneven. The premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the kitchen was in an unhygienic condition. Prepared and semi-prepared food items were covered but not labelled, and spoiled tomatoes were found in the storeroom. Food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons.

At Balaji Darshan, inspectors noted that the FSSAI licence was not displated and the unavailability of medical fitness and pest control records. The floor was patchy with water stagnation, windows and doors lacked insect-proof screens, and drains were stagnant. Semi-prepared food articles in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabeled, dust bins were open in the kitchen, and the grinding area was unhygienic. Raw green chilies were stored directly on the floor, insect-proof screens were missing, the ceiling was broken, and food handlers were not wearing hair caps or aprons. The washroom was found to be unhygienic.

At My Home Luxury Girls Hostel, the business was operating without an FSSAI licence. Pest control and medical fitness records were missing, windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and food articles in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabeled. There was a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen, and synthetic food colours were found and discarded.

At Chetan PG and Boys Hostel, medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not found , windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and there was a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen. Dust bins were found open without lids, and food handlers were not wearing hair caps, as per a release.

