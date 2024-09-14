Hygiene violations flagged at Emerald Mithai Shop, Subway among other restaurants

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at multiple eateries in Vidyanagar area of Hyderabad on September 13 and uncovered numerous hygiene violations.

At Emerald Mithai Shop, the teams noted the absence of pest control and medical fitness certificates, and no FOSTAC-trained personnel were present. The door to the wood-pressed oil manufacturing area was left open to the outside without insect-proof screens. Sweets and savouries on display for sale were unlabelled, and open dustbins without lids were observed. Additionally, mango jelly was found without the required FSSAI licence number and logo. The gap between walls and storage racks was not maintained, and food handlers were not wearing head caps or aprons.

At Subway, semi-prepared ingredients and ready-to-cook food items were not properly labelled, and use-by dates were missing. The gap between storage racks and walls was not maintained, and a FOSTAC-trained supervisor was not available, stated a release.

At Rollzone, the FSSAI licence was not displayed. Food items stored in the refrigerator lacked labels, and the food handlers were not wearing the necessary protective gear, such as head caps, aprons, or gloves. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were also unavailable, and dustbins were left open without lids.

At Good Fresh - The Pizza House, the FSSAI registration copy was not displayed on the premises. Medical fitness and pest control records were missing, and the premises was open to the outside environment without insect-proof screens. Raw food items such as bread, pizza bases, and buns were left uncovered and unlabelled. Food handlers were found without hair caps, gloves, or aprons, according to a release.