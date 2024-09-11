Hygiene violations flagged at eateries in MG Bus Station

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at eateries within the MG Bus Station in Imlibun on Tuesday, uncovering numerous hygiene violations.

At Nandini Cafeteria, several issues were identified, including the lack of medical fitness and pest control records, and the absence of an FSSAI licence. The windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, the flooring was patchy, and there was water stagnation. The iron stand above the rice preparation area was corroded and rusted. Food items stored in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labelled, and raw materials such as flour and pulses were stored on the floor. Washroom doors were left open, and food handlers were found without hair caps and aprons. A 20 kg container of lime pickle was suspected of being contaminated and discarded, while 50 kg of toor dal (pigeon pea) and 50 kg of coriander lacked proper labels, including packing and use-by dates, and were subsequently seized, according to a release.

At Yagnesh Virat Food Court, medical fitness certificates and pest control records were missing. The premises was open to external environment, lacking insect-proof screens, and houseflies were seen inside the kitchen. Although raw materials and semi-prepared foods stored in the refrigerator were covered, they were not labelled. Dustbins were found open and overflowing without lids.

At Stall No. 24, the teams found the business operating without an FSSAI licence. Dustbins were overflowing with filth, and houseflies were present. The use of synthetic food colours in Chinese dishes was observed, leading to their disposal. Cobwebs were seen near the storage area, and prepared rice and flour were stored without proper covering and labelling. The kitchen premises was found to be in a highly unhygienic condition, with no medical fitness or pest control records available.

At Raghavendra Bakery and Fast Food, the FSSAI licence was not provided at the time of inspection. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were missing, and the refrigerator was found in an unhygienic state. Stored food items were uncovered and unlabeled, with broken tiles, while greasy walls were observed. The use of synthetic food colours in Chinese dishes was noted and discarded, and there was cockroach infestation in the kitchen. Windows were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and raw food items like rice and flour were stored on the floor. Food handlers were found without hair caps and aprons, a release stated.

