ADVERTISEMENT

Hygiene violations flagged at cloud kitchen in Ameerpet

Published - July 09, 2024 03:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspection at a cloud kitchen in Ameerpet area of Hyderabad on July 6 and uncovered hygiene violations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, the teams found that the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed on the premises at Rebel Foods Private Limited. The Food Business Operator (FBO) was using the same kitchen to offer online food services under 27 different brand names, claiming it as a multi-brand kitchen.

Expired food items, such as 1 kg Peri Peri sprinkler seasoning, 1 kg frozen baby potato, 2 kg green cabbage and 100 pieces of garlic bread seasoning sachets, were found in the storeroom.

Food handlers were observed wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms. Some food items in the refrigerator were improperly labelled. Pest control records and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were available as was a water analysis report for the RO water used in food preparation. There was one FoSTaC-trained supervisor on the premises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

food safety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US