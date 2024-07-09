GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hygiene violations flagged at cloud kitchen in Ameerpet

Published - July 09, 2024 03:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspection at a cloud kitchen in Ameerpet area of Hyderabad on July 6 and uncovered hygiene violations.

According to a release, the teams found that the FSSAI licence copy was not displayed on the premises at Rebel Foods Private Limited. The Food Business Operator (FBO) was using the same kitchen to offer online food services under 27 different brand names, claiming it as a multi-brand kitchen.

Expired food items, such as 1 kg Peri Peri sprinkler seasoning, 1 kg frozen baby potato, 2 kg green cabbage and 100 pieces of garlic bread seasoning sachets, were found in the storeroom.

Food handlers were observed wearing hairnets, gloves and uniforms. Some food items in the refrigerator were improperly labelled. Pest control records and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were available as was a water analysis report for the RO water used in food preparation. There was one FoSTaC-trained supervisor on the premises.

